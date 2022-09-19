2023: Seyi Makinde, Oyo APC trade words over performance

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has accused Governor Seyi Makinde of packaging lies as his administration’s achievements in office.

It warned voters to beware of his alleged deceit.

But the governor said the party must be living in denial for it to claim that his tenure has not affected the state positively.

The APC, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Olawale Sadare, urged voters to be wary of “fake and deceitful record of achievements which Governor Makinde and his team have packaged with a view to using it as campaign documents and thus mislead the public, including the hapless electorate.”

The statement said: “Governor Makinde’s quest for another term in office is an affront targeted at the good people of Oyo State, who have gained little or nothing from his administration in the last 40 months.

“The governor has left no one in doubt of what his priority would be when he abandoned preparation of governance blueprint for inauguration day rehearsal as well as euphoria of occupying the governor seat. He would later nail it with his uninspiring inaugural address, which got many people disappointed as he failed to convince the world that he was prepared to raise the bar from the legacies of the sage – Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Bola Ige, Lam Adesina, Abiola Ajimobi and others.”

Reacting through the Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, the governor said: “Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State must be living in denial for them to claim that Governor Makinde’s 40-month tenure has not affected Oyo State positively.

”The governor’s monumental achievements across the four pillars of his administration are visible even to the blind.”