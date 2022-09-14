2023: Seyi Makinde receives Atiku Abubakar, Ifeanyi Okowa, PDP NWC members, others

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde has received the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

Atiku arrived the Oyo Government House in company of his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa around 11:46am.

They were received at the Ibadan Airport, Alakia on behalf of the Governor by his Deputy Bayo Lawal with other top government functionaries.

Upon arrival at the Government House, Makinde led key members of the visiting delegation, including the PDP presidential candidate into a private room where a brief meeting held.

The meeting lasted barely 15minutes with members of the National Working Committee(NWC).

Upon emerging from the inner room, the Governor announced that the whole delegation would set out for Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, opposite the University College Hospital, Ibadan where Atiku was billed to address Southwest delegates.

Some of the dignitaries at the Oyo Government House include Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Jumoke Akinjide, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Ex-Governors Ayodele Fayose, Olusegun Mimiko and Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Other dignitaries at in attendance include: Osun Governor-Elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Governorship candidates Ladi Adebutu (Ogun) and Jide Adediran (Lagos).

Others dignitaries are Eyitayo Jegrde, Babangida Aliyu Muazu, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Elder Wole Oyelese among others.

As of the time of filing this report, all the delegates are on the way to Ogunlesi Hall where the Southwest members are to meet the Presidential candidate and his team.