2023: Simon Bako Lalong named APC presidential campaign chief

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has announced Plateau Governor Simon Bako Lalong as Director-General of the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign.

APC chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Wednesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He was accompanied by the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and Lalong.

The chairman also announced Festus Keyamo as the interim spokesman and Hannatu Musawa as the deputy spokesman.