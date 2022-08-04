Politics

2023: Simon Bako Lalong named APC presidential campaign chief

August 4, 2022
Chidinma Uchechukwu
Gov. Simon Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Wednesday in Jos, said the roadmap was to brainstorm on economic recovery strategies for the state.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has announced Plateau Governor Simon Bako Lalong as Director-General of the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign.

APC chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Wednesday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He was accompanied by the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and Lalong.

The chairman also announced Festus Keyamo as the interim spokesman and Hannatu Musawa as the deputy spokesman.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
Read Also:  APC stakeholders: Kashim Shettima will add value to Bola Tinubu’s presidency

Related Stories