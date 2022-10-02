2023: Simon Lalong calls for cooperation for peaceful polls

Plateau Governor Simon Lalong has called for cooperation from Nigerians to ensure a smooth transition of government in 2023.

The governor made the call at a dinner organized to mark Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary on Saturday, at Government House, Jos.

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies required the cooperation of Nigerians for a peaceful election.

“We should cooperate with the electoral umpire, the security agencies, and indeed all stakeholders to ensure that we have peaceful elections come 2023,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to resist the pursuit of parochial interests and make the necessary sacrifices towards building the country they yearn for devoid of religion, ethnicity, corruption, and unhealthy rivalry.

“The task of building a greater nation is our collective responsibility which must be pursued with courage, understanding, love, unity, and tolerance,” he said.

The governor said that the independence anniversary should be a period of reflection for Nigerians to be intentional in contributing their quota for a better country saying, “it is not enough to blame leaders alone without corresponding responsibility”.

He urged Plateau people to continue to love one another and treat issues with patriotism, and objectivity while using their diversity for the progress of the state.

While reiterating his readiness to carry out his assignment with honesty, passion, and patriotism till his last day in office, Lalong called for prayers to enable leaders at all levels to perform their duties diligently.

Speaking at the event, Sheikh Gadzali Adamu, the Deputy Chief Imam, Jos Central Mosque, said the anniversary should be a period for Nigerians to make deliberate efforts toward promoting unity and harmonious coexistence in the country.

Rev Fr Polycarp Lubo, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Plateau, thanked security agencies for their commitments and called for more efforts in addressing the spate of kidnapping in the state.

He also urged the government to put an end to the ongoing strike in universities to enable students to resume their academic activities.

In his remarks, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, General Commanding Officer (GOC), 3 Division Nigerian Army, called for cooperation from community members to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.