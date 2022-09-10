2023: Simon Lalong embarks on consultation ahead of campaigns

Plateau State Governor and Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Bako Lalong, has commenced Consultation with Stakeholders at Shendam, his hometown ahead of the lifting of the ban on campaigns for the 2023 general elections.

Governor Lalong alongside his wife Mrs Regina Lalong and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, stormed Shendam, the Headquarters of the Plateau South Senatorial District at the weekend during which he paid homage to the Long Gamai of Gamai land, HRH Martin Shaldas III.

Lalong told the monarch that they were in Shendam to consult with stakeholders from the Senatorial District on the preparations for the 2023 elections.

Lalong said though he is the Senatorial Candidate for the Southern Zone in the forthcoming elections, he and Deputy Speaker among other candidates were not coming for a campaign as INEC was yet to lift the ban on political campaigns.

He thanked the Traditional Ruler for his prayers, support, and blessings over the years which he said have paved the way for him to succeed and serve the State and Nigeria at various levels.

Lalong said he will continue to work for the development of the State both in his capacity as Governor, Northern Governors Forum Chairman and Director General APC Presidential Campaign Council.

The Shendam Monarch, Long Gamai on his part welcomed the team to his Palace and assured them of his prayers and support while thanking them for all they have continued to do for the peace, progress and development of the State, Southern Zone and his domain.

He congratulated the Governor on his appointment as DG APC Presidential Campaign Council and thanked him for his swift action against the recent attack on his Palace by hoodlums who wanted to instigate a crisis using religion and other antics.

HRH Martin Shaldas while wishing the Governor and other contestants the best in their political quest, appealed to them to always put the interest of the people at heart and work for the progress of the State.

The team later proceeded to the APC Zonal Party office in Shendam where he thanked the party faithful for their support and cooperation during past elections including the Primaries where they emerged candidates for the party.

He maintained that his emergence as Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council is a great boost for the fortunes of the party in Plateau State which enhances the chances of winning elections and drawing from the dividends of democracy in the next dispensation.

Lalong urged them to sustain their consultation from house to house and deepen the party’s achievements which are spread not only in the Southern Zone but all across the State.

The Governor also appealed to the APC members and the citizens of the State to shun all forms of divisive tendencies using religion, ethnicity and political interests which are very inimical to development.

Deputy Speaker House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Idris Wase on his part appreciated the party members for their support and sacrifices which have made the party very strong across the State.

He admonished them to ignore the antics of the opposition who have been doing everything possible to discredit the achievements of the APC in Plateau State, describing it as fruitless.

Wase said the APC under the leadership of Governor Simon Lalong has brought development to Plateau State and also attracted Federal projects, appointments and other dividends of democracy, unlike any previous government.

He regretted the attempts to obfuscate the rebuilding of the Jos Main Market using religious sentiments which is retrogressive.

Zonal Chairman of the APC in Plateau South District Alhaji Abdullahi Yallum thanked the Governor and Deputy Speaker for coming back to the grassroots and assured them that the party is working to deliver all its candidates in the forthcoming elections.

The Governor also held a closed-door meeting with leaders of CAN and JNI from the Southern Zone.