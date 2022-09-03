2023: Sule Lamido asks Nyesom Wike to embrace humility, concentrates on PDP victory

The former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido’s political aide has advised Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to embrace humility and concentrate on the victory of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections at the central government perhaps reserve some hope for himself in 2027.

This was contained in a press statement issued, signed and made available to newsmen in Dutse, Jigawa State capital, by the special adviser to former governor Alhaji Sule Lamido on Students Affairs, Comrade Umar Danjani Hadejia, who said the Rivers State Governor should be calmed and responsible instead of his present actions, comments and utterances against the presidential candidate and some party elders.

According to the statement “We understand his fears of political irrelevance beyond 2023 when he no longer has the luxury of power and unlimited government resources to unleash his intimidation against the public. The only way out for him is to be humble, respect his elders and leaders, accept that power is transient, work for the victory of the PDP and perhaps reserve some hope for himself in 2027″.

Comrade Umar Danjani Hadejia maintained that “Is Wike the first person to lose a Presidential primary? What then is the noise for? who or what has offended Wike? Is it his Southern co-contestants whom he couldn’t convince to work together with him? Is it Atiku Abubakar who settled for competence and exercised his constitutional right by picking a running mate he can be comfortable working with? What exactly is the issue here?.”

He noted that “There is no problem whatsoever with Wike wanting to become president. But if he thinks he can bulldoze and intimidate his way as he did on his way to the Rivers Government House in 2015 and get away with it, he is mistaken.

The office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria comes with a lot of responsibilities which are too sophisticated for an arrogant rascal. The maturity needed for leadership is beyond a bottle of whisky. Wike lacks the temperament to occupy such an exalted office of the President.

Commenting on Wike’s recent comments on Sule Lamido the Lamido’s aid accused Nyesom Wike of disrespecting party elder Alhaji Sule Lamido who suffered and was jailed in a movement for the returns of democracy “Sule Lamido together with others laboured to build and nurture the PDP for which Wike has enjoyed and still enjoying today, Lamido now is one of the only 3 surviving founding fathers standing who has a duty to say the truth no matter whose ox is gored.

For Wike’s information, if he doesn’t know, he (Sule Lamido) and Late Abubakar Rimi were detained by Late Abacha in the course of fighting for democracy and they were only released after his death. We can’t fold our arms in the midst of Wike’s irresponsible behaviour towards him just because we want PDP to win elections.”

The statement denied Wike’s allegation that Lamido promoting his family’s political positions, adding that “Wike’s assertion that Sule Lamido is promoting his family for political positions is the height of ignorance.

For the over 45 years in which he has been in politics, he had supported and promoted the career of hundreds of people whom he never shared any family relationship with. Between 2007 to 2015, he could’ve easily opted to nominate his son or any of his family members for any position, but he instead decided to pick others. If he had done otherwise, nothing would’ve happened.

“Over the years, Lamido has promoted and helped many people who later turned out to fight him and the political party he had laboured to build. Should he continue to be promoting people who are enemies of the PDP? In the last 24 years, Sule Lamido together with others laboured to build and nurture the PDP for which Wike has enjoyed and still enjoying today. It is PDP that gave Wike everything he is boasting of today.

Even the River State resources that he is squandering today in travelling and holding meetings abroad are all thanks to the office of the PDP government he occupying.”

Hadejia further stated that “Sule Lamido did not sponsor or promote the candidacy of Mustapha who happens to be his son. Mustapha contested like any other candidate, subjected himself to the rigours of the process and won the primary elections which were witnessed by everyone and certified by INEC and PDP National officials. He won on his own merit and he is qualified with his PhD degree to occupy any office in Nigeria.”

“If Lamido wanted to impose any family member, he could’ve done so in 2015 or 2019 when he had absolute control.”

He asked “Can Wike honestly claim to have emerged freely and fairly in 2015? Can he say with all honesty that his current governorship candidate emerged transparently? What moral right does he have to question other people’s choices?”