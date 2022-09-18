2023: Thousands of PDP, NNPP supporters reportedly decamp to APC in Sokoto

Over 9,800 supporters of the PDP and NNPP in Goronyo Local Government Area have dumped their parties for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Sokoto by Bashar Abubakar, special assistant on new media to APC leader in the state, Aliyu Wamakko.

Abubakar said that the defectors included NNPP State House of Assembly candidate in the area, Maniru Malami, alongside hundreds of his supporters.

Abubakar said that Malami dumped the party alongside all his local government and 11 ward executive committee members.

The new entrants into the APC also included an ex-State House of Assembly aspirant, Shehu Dan-Tsamaye, and the incumbent Financial Secretary, Hamza ‘Yar-Dole.

Others were the chairman, forum of wards chairpersons in the area, Amadu Dan-Kansila, and another PDP bigwig, Hamisu Mai-Alewa.

Abubakar said that they were received into the fold of the APC by the party’s gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 general elections, Ahmed Aliyu.

Aliyu said that the mass exodus into the APC was a sign of the increasing acceptability of the party.

Aliyu said,” PDP in the state has failed to redeem all the promises it had made to the people of the state since 2019.”

The state chairman of the party, Isa Sadiq-Achida, pledged to treat the defectors equally with the older members of the party.

Sadiq-Achida said, “We are hopeful that APC will emerge victorious during the forthcoming general polls at all levels.”

APC Zonal Secretary, North West, Bello Goronyo, and its senatorial candidate for Sokoto East, Ibrahim Lamido, said the party at the national level was strategising toward successful campaigns in the country.

APC Chairman in Goronyo Local Government, Kabiru Sarkin-Fulani, lauded the defectors for “taking the right decision, at the right time.”

A cross-section of the defectors cited the alleged failure of the PDP-led state government to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state as one of their reasons for dumping it.