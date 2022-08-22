2023: Traditional worshippers pray for Bola Tinubu’s victory

The African Traditional Religion of Nigeria and Overseas (AATREN) at the weekend said they have been praying for the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to emerge victorious in the 2023 general elections.

Opemoluwa of Ikateland, High Chief Ifasegun Elegushi, spoke at this year’s Isese Day Conference held at the Ilasan Playground in Ajah, with the theme ‘African Traditional Religion, Catalyst to National Peace And Stability’.

He said: “We, the traditional worshipers, have been praying for those in government. We have been praying for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and by the grace of God he will get to that place that he is seeking victoriously.

“We plead with him and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to grant our request of giving us a holiday every August 20 as Isese Day.”

According to Elegushi, traditional worshippers are peaceful, and he appealed to people to understand that their problems most times come from their root.

He said: “People should not ignore their roots. That is why you see pastors and prophets tell people to go to their villages and do certain cleansing because that is where their problems are coming from, and once they do that, they will see changes in their lives. It is the reason we are enjoining people not to fight their roots.

“Traditional religion worshipers are peace loving people. We invited Christians and Muslims today to this programme. Tradition worshipers are concerned about the development of the state and the country.

“We are aware that all of us came from different deities and we shouldn’t allow our forbearers curse us because of our actions…”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government said the group’s request for August 20 to be declared as Isese Day was being looked into.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the conference by his Senior Assistant on Tourism Arts and Culture, Femi Martins, said the House of Assembly was looking into the bill.

He said the theme for this year’s conference was timely as the association continues to strengthen the bond of unity among the various ethnic groups and adherents of various religious beliefs in the society.

He said: “It is established that our traditional religion preaches peace, love and tolerance. Our indigenous religion in particular is well positioned to aid the promotion of national peace and development because it focuses on lifelong principles based on communal concern for the wellbeing of all.

“When this is pursued, it regulates behaviour, conducts and actions of individuals in the society. Our traditional religion is a significant part of our culture and therefore will continue to receive the recognition it deserves…”