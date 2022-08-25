2023: Uche Ikonne promises to build ‘Smart Abia’

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Professor Uche Ikonne, has restated his dedication to building a productive Abia anchored on participatory governance and youth development, saying that youthful energy, skills and potentials are critical ingredients needed to build a smart Abia that will work for all.

Ikonne who disclosed while interacting with Abia Youths at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, in a program organised by the Abia State Ministry of Youth Development, to mark the 2022 International youth day, also said that his administration will prioritise rural and community development.

Speaking on the theme, “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a world for all Ages” the PDP governorship flag bearer, represented by his running mate, Philips Okey Igwe, noted the family as the first layer of interaction that matters, with a call to pay more attention to it.

Igwe, who counselled the youths not to allow the circumstances of their birth to determine their future, said there are two WHATS that matter, (Hard work and grit). He further indulged the youth to imbibe the value of dignity in labour, with a clear understanding that there is no substitute for hard work.

He also said that the substance of running participatory governance, with large youth content, is to adequately prepare the nation’s present/future leaders by putting them in a vantage position to harvest experience in effective governance principles, which will lead to the industrialisation of the economy and create an Abia that will work for all.

The event, which was declared open by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, represented by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dr Eze Chikamnayo, was chaired by the Abia Central Senatorial District PDP Flag bearer, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd).

The Director General and members of Uche Ndi Abia Campaign Organisation, the Executive Chairman Isuikwuato Local Government, Chief Chima Agbaeze, Deputy Chairmen for Umunneochi, Eze Jubilee, Ikwuano, Cokey Lordson, Bende, Hon. Promise Uzoma Okoro, Nkiru Sylvanus, and Kalu Ikeagwu, among other dignitaries, were present at the event.

In a related development, Prof Ikonne has said that if elected his administration will declare rural or community development a priority as statistics have shown that over eighty per cent of Abia’s population live in rural communities with inadequate infrastructure and other indices of development.

“I will increase the level of attention that road, education, health, transport, and other critical infrastructure including other developmental indices receive in our rural communities and reduce to the barest minimum the disparity and lopsidedness in development between the rural and urban areas.

“I will ensure increased skills and capacity, wealth creation, self-discipline, responsibility, and material well-being of people in the rural areas,” Prof. Ikonne promised.