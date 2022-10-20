2023: Why APC will retain power in Kwara – lawmaker

House of Representatives member Raheem Tunji Olawuyi has said All Progressives Congress (APC) would retain power in Kwara State in next year’s poll.

He explained that the performance of Governor AbdulRaham AbdulRasaq had attracted endorsement for a second term, hailing him for living up to expectation.

Olawuyi, fondly called ‘Ajulo-Opin ‘ by admirers, said the crisis that hit Kwara APC was over, noting that stakeholders were in one accord.

The lawmaker also spoke about his re-election bid as representative of Irepodun/Isin/Ekiti/Oke-Ero Constituency in the House of Representatives.

He said he had an unfinished business in the Lower Chamber, stressing that constituents would vote for him because of his scorecard.

Olawuyi listed his multiple achievements in education, agriculture, sponsoring of bills, intervention for widows and other community projects.

He said: “In my federal constituency, it is unprecedented for a House of Representatives member to have sunk many boreholes, to have graded roads. I run my office as an executive office. I was able to do all these because of my leg work, contacts at the national level. I lobbied projects to my constituency. I have built several schools, classrooms; in more than 10 locations in the last four years.

“I have sponsored indigent students; paying their school fees. Some people gained admissions into tertiary institutions. We have been able to sort them out. We did widow empowerment.

Currently, I have a bill that is at the last stage and awaiting presidential assent. It is a bill to establish a federal college of education in my constituency. It is almost done.

“As I speak to you, a contractor is on ground for the building of a big stadium, the first of its kind in my local government.

“I was surprised during the town hall meeting we held recently where people said I have done a lot in the last three and a half years. A lot of our community leaders confirmed that we have not seen it so good. A particular Oba from Oke-Ero Local Government said he has been on the throne for the past 35 years and he has seen many House of Representatives members and no one among them has done one-quarter of what I have done and they are still counting.”

On Kwara APC, Olawuyi said: “Relatively now, there is peace in our party. I don’t think there is any stakeholder in the party who does not want the party to win. Those fighting have gone to SDP, PDP, NNPP. “They are our people. The good thing is that the coming election is for APC. If those people have gathered in one political party, it would have been a disaster for us. But they are scattered because of their interests and ambitions. So, APC is a party to beat in next year’s election.”