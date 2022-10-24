2023: Why Obidients are angry – Peter Obi

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, says his supporters under the ‘Obidient’ movement are angry over what he described as the deplorable state of the country’s affairs.
The former Anambra governor said this during an interview on Arise TV’s Morning Show, on Monday.
He apologised on behalf of his supporters over perceived aggressive attitude of some of his followers on social media, saying they are only demanding for change.
According to him, some of the uncultured social media behaviour by the purported followers have come from opposing camps, who often disguise themselves as his followers to perpetrate indecency.
“I have answered this several times. One, there is infiltration by opponents, and there are those who believe in me who are angry. I’ve served people faithfully. I have never raised my voice at anybody.
“You cannot go and say because your son shouts at people, that is you. I’m telling them please, but some of them are angry. Some of them have been out of school for the past ten years without jobs. You cannot control their anger. All I can do is appeal,” he said.
On how he intends to deliver on his campaign promises, he said, “All of us are saying the same thing, but what makes a difference is – who can we trust? This election is about trust. We are promising the same thing, but can we look at the antecedents? Things they have promised in the past, how they delivered it or attempted to deliver it.
“Who among these people can we say have the character, the competence, the capacity, the commitment to at least do what he is saying? That is what differentiates us.”
