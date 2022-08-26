2023: Witches, wizards association backs APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket

The spokesperson for the White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria (WITZAM), Chief Okhue Iboi, has said there was nothing wrong with the Muslim-Muslim presidential and vice presidential tickets of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

This is as he stated that the association would soon reveal who would emerge as the next President of Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos, Iboi noted that the same faith candidacy had never been a problem in leadership.

Citing Abiola-Kingibe ticket that won the 1993 presidential election, the popular trado-medical practitioner, however, noted that the APC standard bearer, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, would encounter some challenges from opposition parties.

Asked if Tinubu would win the election, Iboi said: “Tinubu is not just an ordinary man. He is a man who sees beyond his nose. When he sleeps, he would be told what to do and how to go about what he set out to do. I would not be surprised if he was told what to do, before settling down on his choice of running mate.”