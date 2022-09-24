2023: Not-Too-Young-To-Run urges youths to resist being used by politicians

A political association of young people across the country under the aegis of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run (NTYTR), Lagos State chapter, has urged youths in Lagos State and across the country to resist the temptation of being used as political thugs during the 2023 general elections.

NTYTR also noted that its members are not aligning with any particular presidential candidate in the general elections, stressing that every member of the group is free to vote for candidates of his or her choice.

The group made the remarks at a press conference yesterday. Pointing out that the Lagos State chapter has undergone a democratic change in leadership which is one of the beauties of democracy, and that has birthed new executive committee members to lead the growing youth population towards the right path, even as it urged the youths to avoid fake news and deception by politicians in the forthcoming general elections.

Feyikemi Idowu Fabiyi, the newly elected coordinator of NTYTR, Lagos State chapter while speaking on behalf of the newly elected exco, said, “As the newly elected coordinator of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Lagos State, I am using this opportunity to address our major challenges as youths in the next election and to proffer solutions to some of them.

“Elections are like architectural drawings that give us an opportunity to draw, plan and design the future we want for ourselves and unborn generations.

“With the innovations in technology, being ignorant of our political and democratic system is not an excuse for the youths not to participate fully in politics and nation building. We need to speak and demand for a better future. We must not be silent, and must participate creatively in the calls to action for a better nation.

She added, “We Won’t achieve this by spreading fake news, hate speech and unverified information fabricated by some minority few who call themselves influencers and politicians.

“We won’t achieve this by blackmailing and cyber bullying. We will achieve this by constitutionally contesting for elections or throwing our support for those who have the capability, knowledge and experience to run the affairs of this nation. We will individually throw our support for leaders who have track records of good governance and accountability.

“Our duty as youths is not to fight our leaders based on age, tribe and religion, we should confront them based on competence, accountability and sustainability which is the best way to fight corruption, ensure job creation, security of lives and property and infrastructural development.

She added, “Peaceful co-existence and sustainable development is only realised if peace prevails before and after elections. It is our responsibility as youth to ensure we deliver on the mandate of a prosperous nation. We must encourage honesty, transparency and accountability from political campaigns to elections.

“In enabling young people to promote peace amid elections, there was a need to promote safe spaces free from fake news, propaganda and hate speech for youth. Such spaces would enable youth to freely express themselves without fear of cyber bullying and blackmail, where they can convene and air out their views and emotions and a space that can address youth needs and interests.

“Youth space cannot be confined by time or scope; it should transcend time, age and tribe, a space that is not necessarily homogeneous. It should address the youth’s needs and interests.

“Members of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run platform for peace has today launched the Vote Peace and Win campaign for countering hate speech and reducing the influence of fake news on our youth and citizens of this nation, in an effort to encourage stronger commitment to peaceful elections and enhance youth involvement in the 2023 general election and future elections,” the group noted.

“Through the Let Peace Win Campaign, youth-led initiatives promoting peace will be initiated to meet with government agencies to legally pass a bill into law that would reduce fake news and penalise both those involved in spreading the news and the fabricators of those News.

“We encourage all Lagos State youths to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), go out and vote for the right candidate on election dates and ensure they protect their vote at all cost by staying at the polling unit until the final result is announced. ”

Ezekiel Adutro Solomon, secretary, NTYTR, Lagos State chapter said, “Not-Too-Young-To-Run, Lagos State chapter has been working even before the last election. We carried out a lot of advocacy campaigns. We ensured that youths were not involved in political or election violence. We want to encourage the young people to get involved in the next elections. We are aware that PVCs are available in all local governments across the state and we want to appeal to young people to get their PVCs, ensure that they go out en-mass to cast their votes and ensure that their votes count.

“This is what we should do as violence and not get involved in what will tarnish our image and vote fur credible candidates and have a lot of things that we are doing to ensure full participation of young people,” he said.

Abiodun Ajayi, member of NTYTR, said that there is need to galvanize our interest and ensure that in this election makes a big statement in the history of Nigeria, it is fir us as young people to bring together our interests. We want to call on every young person in Nigeria and across the country to organize oursekves, to get their PVCs and ensure that they go out to vote during elections without fear and we want to appeal to politicians that when they are marketing their manifestoes to ensure they address issues with their supporters so that there won’t be violence during and after elections.

Patricia Okosodo, welfare director, NTYTR, noted that the young people are ready to make a difference in our election process in 2023.

“Some women are afraid of go out to vote during the 2023 general elections. Any young women from the age of 18 years and above should be bold enough to go out and vote, YIAGA is currently organising a programme for young women in politics and it is to encourage young people to participate. Young people have the potential. For women out there this is an opportunity to show that you are worth it. Go out cast your votes and do the needful and together we will build a society that works,” she said.

Funmilayo Akannishelle, the Lagos State youth Ambassador, said that since the young people have said that they are not young to take up leadership positions, they must be prepared to show that they are ready and competent enough to do that. “It is not something that will happen overnight. The youths should just keep building themselves, and show that they have something to offer.

“We also have to participate in politics and elections, start from the grassroots level. Youths shouldn’t allow themselves to be used as tools in the hands of politicians. They must resist every temptation, and avoid being bought over because of economic hardship. They must be focused and give the old politicians reason to leave the scene,” she said.