2023: Zainab Bulkachuwa urges IPAC to abide by codes of conduct

An NGO, ‘the Council of Wise of the Savannah Centre for Diplomacy and Democracy’ has urged the Inter- Party Advisory Council (IPAC), to abide by its codes during the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Chairperson of the council, retired Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, made the appeal when she led he colleagues on an advocacy visit/engagements with the leadership of IPAC, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Bulkachuwa also enjoined the leadership of IPAC to ensure that political parties discharge their responsibilities to their members in the country without recourse to violence.

” Let me on behalf of the council appeal to the leadership of IPAC to always abide by its Codes of Conduct and declared objectives.

”This is to ensure that our political parties discharge their responsibilities to their members and indeed the nation without recourse to violence.

” They should be encouraged to be guided by democratic principles such as: inclusive participation, equity and fairness in all their activities.

” We wish to advise that the leaderships should also take steps to compel their members and official to fully comply with the electoral laws.

”They should also follow guidelines issued by the electoral umpire (INEC), in order to develop a culture of integrity and trust.

” It’s also the responsibility of the Advisory Council to ensure that the political campaigns by political parties are devoid of rancor, hate speech, inflammatory and unguided utterances capable of instigating violence,” she said.

The former President of the Court of Appeal stated that Nigeria deserves peaceful transparent 2023 elections, adding that for Nigeria to develop, there must be stable good governance.

” The council wishes to remind the IPAC leadership that for Nigeria to develop, there must be stable good governance, which could best be put in place through free and transparent elections.

” The council believes that the ability of Nigerians to once more prove the prophets of doom and our detractors wrong largely depends on the conduct of the parties during the forthcoming 2003 elections:

” They owe it a duty to the Nigerian people to improve upon and consolidate the democratic successes so far achieved in Nigeria,” she said.

Bulkachuwa assured that the council would continue to remind stakeholders to always listen to their own wise counsel before they act.

According to her, the council played a very important role in ensuring a free, fair and violence-free election in 2015 through its numerous engagements with many stakeholders.

Responding, the IPAC National Chairman, Mr Yabagi Sani, commended the efforts of the council towards ensuring violence-free, fair and credible 2023 General Elections.

According to him, IPAC stands on nothing short of peaceful, transparent and credible elections come 2023.

He said; ” Our meeting with the council was very informative and highly educative in the sense that we learn a lot.

”It has further confirmed the need for Nigeria to have credible and transparent elections.

” We will take the message of the council of wise to other political parties and we will deepen interaction and interface with the council in order to benefits from the fountain of knowledge.”