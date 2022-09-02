AbdulFatah Ahmed: New electoral law restores power to voters

Former Kwara Governor AbdulFatah Ahmed has stated that the new electoral law has returned power to the electorate.

He charged stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to embrace defectors from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and other parties willing to join the party ahead 2023 general elections.

Abdulfatah spoke in a stakeholders meeting with the Kwara South arm of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday in the State.

According to him, the PDP umbrella is big enough to accommodate all interests, stating they shall soon experience massive decamping to the PDP from other parties including the ruling APC

He also charged them to return to their respective wards and begin mobilisation of people at the grassroots in support of the PDP.

Kwara PDP Deputy governorship candidate Gbenga Makanjuola, who spoke on behalf of PDP’s gubernatorial candidate, Shuaibu Abdullahi, charged party members on unity and love as they prepare for the 2023 elections.

“Where there’s no love, there can’t be progress, therefore, I charge all of us to imbibe the spirit of love and unity to deliver our great party in the forthcoming general elections,” Makanjuola said

The meeting was attended by top stakeholders across the seven Local Government areas of Kwara South, including Local Government party chairmen, senatorial officials, Kwara PDP chairman

Babatunde Mohammed, Hon. Chief Mrs Felicia Ebun Owolabi, Hajia Shikirat Anako and other top party dignitaries.