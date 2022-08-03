Abdullahi Adamu: APC needs more than 25 percent of South East votes

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has told its leaders in the South-East that it will not be satisfied with 25 percent votes from the region.

Its National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu gave the charge on Wednesday night at the national secretariat of the party while inaugurating an eight-man Abia Reconciliation Committee led by Senator Chris Adighije.

Using the Abia State crisis as a point of reference, the chairman charged all the leaders in the zone to rise above differences and work for the victory of the party in the region in 2023.

The chairman demanded outright victory for the party in the region next year.

“Let Abia go and sit together. All the national elections – House of Representatives, Senate, governorship, like the presidential election, we will not be satisfied with just the 25% of the vote cast.

“We need the vote cast in the majority for APC. No halfway about it. If we are to win, we must try to win every state. We have to do some work to avoid and forget some of the prejudices and stand together.

“We don’t want anybody to come here after the election and start crying and laying blame for our failures. I will not listen to that. This is the time to unite, this is the time to work for unity. If we do, God will be with us,” he said.

The chairman advised warring factions in Abia State to bury their hatchets and work for the success of the party.

He warned the party leaders in the state that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party will entertain any reconciliation in Abia state, “hence they should go back and reconcile”.

The Adighije Committee has the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha as Secretary with Minister of State, for Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh, Hon. Emeka Atuma, Hon. Martins Azubuike, Former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Emeka Wogu, APC National Welfare Secretary, Sir F.N. Nwosu and APC Governorship Candidate in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike as members.