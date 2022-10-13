Abia 2023: ADC guber candidate promises grassroots-oriented government

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abia State, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, has promised to run a grassroots-oriented government if elected the governor in 2023.

Speaking at an interactive media forum with state correspondents in Umuahia, the cleric said a lot of things were going wrong in the state because traditional rulers, religious leaders and town unions were removed from the government.

According to him, leaders at the grassroots level were most needed in fighting crime, hence, he would ensure that they were given inclusive roles to play in his government.

The ADC governorship candidate said: “The government must be involved and dialogue with them on the way forward at all times,” he said, adding that governance should permeate the grassroots, not just concentrated in the capital city.

Onuoha, who was a special adviser on Privatisation Matters in the President Olusegun Obasanio government, said Abia State over reliance on federal allocation was unsustainable.

He pledged to grow the state economy and wean the state from depending solely on federal allocation for survival, adding that he would expand the economic omicron base of Abia State.

“We’ll make our macro-economy vibrant once again by making the state investor-friendly. We’ll revive the ailing sectors and industries to provide jobs for the youths and adults alike to curb insecurity and crimes,” the cleric stated.

The Methodist Church bishop and president of Vision Africa hinted that he would not condone the “blood tonic” syndrome whereby public funds are used by government “to buy the support” of elders and prominent persons to the detriment of the public.

He said: “I will not use the state money to service any group of persons other than for the development of the state. I am not going to use it to settle any personal debts or to live ostentatious life.”

The governorship hopeful, who was flanked by his running mate, Ngozi Iheasimuo, and the Abia State ADC Chairman, Mr. Obioma Onwukaike, insisted that he is the most qualified to become the next governor of the state, saying: “I am a transparent man. I don’t have garbage around me.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of Correspondents Chapel of Abia State NUJ, Obinna Ibe, explained that the media forum was initiated to contribute in educating and enlightening the electorate to make informed choices in the 2023 general election.