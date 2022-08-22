Abia 2023: APC advisory council chairman defects to PDP

Sir Godfrey Onyemaobi, an elder statesman and the Chairman of the Elders Advisory council of the Abia State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has dumped the party for the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

His defection to PDP came on the backdrops of leadership crisis rocking the opposition APC in Abia state necessitated by the outcome of the parallel gubernatorial primary elections held by the party, wherein two governorship candidates emerged at the recently-conducted exercise in Abia state.

Both candidates are already in court seeking judicial interpretation on the authenticity of the conducted exercise, and the actual winner of the gubernatorial primary elections held by All Progressives Congress in the state.

They are the immediate past Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Sampson Ogah and the former Pro-chancellor and the Chairman Board Council of University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Chief Ikechi Emenike.

However, the defection of Geoffrey Onyemaobi, who was also a third republic state parliamentarian from the APC to PDP was confirmed during a political function held in Umuahia, the state capital at the weekend by Peoples Democratic Party House of Representatives standard-bearer for Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency seat in the 2023 general election and the current Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Rt. Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji.

At the event, the Abia Speaker, Hon Chinedum Orji, appointed Onyemaobi to chair his Campaign Advisory Council for Umuahia North Local Government Area of the state.

In his acceptance speech, Onyemaobi thanked Orji for finding them worthy to be an integral part of his campaign council.

The prominent elder statesman also promised that they will work collectively to achieve success.