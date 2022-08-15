Abia 2023: APC candidate unveils campaign chief

High Chief Ikechi Emenike, the APC candidate for governor of Abia State, has named Chief Ogboso, the former chairman of Ohafia Local Government Area, as the director general of his campaign organisation.

Chief Emenike, while unveiling the campaign DG Sunday in his Umuahia country home, gave quit notice to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The APC candidate for governor, who decried the state’s deterioration, accused the PDP-led administration of underdeveloping Abia.

Emenike urged all progressive Abian citizens to join him in rescuing the state from “the hands of locusts.”

He said that Abia’s were fed up with the PDP and were yelling for a change which, according to him, will be offered by the APC.

“There is no going back until we reach government house and rescue this state from perpetrators of bad governance,” he said.

Chief Emenike promised to run “a robust and issue-based campaign devoid of rancour and character assassination.”

On his choice of Chief Ogboso as campaign DG, Emenike said it was based on his track record as “a veteran and decent politician”.

The event was witnessed by APC state leadership and the House of Assembly candidates of the party among other party faithful.

In a remarks, the National Welfare Officer of APC, Mr. Friday Nwosu, declared that the looming “revolution in Abia” would consume the ruling APC.

“We have been here since 1999 and we know the people that have kept Abia in this mess. We must reject them. We are in a state of revolution,” he said.

“Abia is bleeding; Abia is in a state of decay. And we can’t pretend that all is well,” the APC national officer added.

He called on all well meaning Abians to join hands with APC and its governorship candidate to enthrone the elusive good governance in Abia.

In his acceptance the newly appointed campaign DG, Chief Ogboso said that he was honoured with the responsibility assigned to him in the quest to build a new Abia.

“We shall work together with the party at the state and national levels and move in one accord to achieve victory for our party in 2023,” he said.

Chief Ogboso told PDP members to start preparing their hand over note.