Politics

Abia 2023: I’m coming to serve not to steal – Greg Ibe

September 7, 2022
Segun Oluwatosin
A leading governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia State, Professor Greg Ibe, has described as mischievous and ridiculous, the votes allocated to him during the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP primaries Wednesday in Umuahia, when he did not participate in the said primaries.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia State, Professor Greg Ibe, has said that he is coming to serve the people and not to steal public funds.

Professor Ibe who stated this Wednesday on a live radio interview monitored in Umuahia, said God had already blessed him with all he needed in life, and did not need to steal to be accomplished.

He recalled that he had been a “street man” who had tried his hands on so many trades before God enabled him to achieve success.

The Professor of Entrepreneur also said his children were all established and he had no need to steal Abia’s money to enrich them.

Read Also:  PDP: Photo ops with Goodluck Jonathan can’t help Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima

”I have tried so many things: I’m a tailor, I’m a welder, I’m an accountant, I’m a professor. I have been prepared to serve and I’m coming to offer services not to steal.

”I don’t need to steal public funds to build another house. My children are settled. My interest is to serve the people for a better society and to create wealth for the people”.

The APGA governorship hopeful said his manifestoe, when implemented, would give birth to a new Abia where all indigenes of the state as well as strangers would be proud of.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories