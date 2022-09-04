Abia 2023: Okezie Ikpeazu vows to sue assemblyman over ‘threat to life’

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has vowed to sue the member representing Isiala Ngwa North State constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe, over alleged threat to his life.

Onwusibe, who dumped the PDP for the Labour Party where he is contesting for the Isiala Ngwa North/Isiala Ngwa South federal constituency seat in the 2023 election, was alleged to have threatened the Governor’s life at an event in Obingwa council area.

However, the lawmaker has denied the allegation insisting that he never threatened Ikpeazu’s life. Onwusibe was last week invited by the Police in Abuja over the allegation. Head of Media and Publicity, Ginger Onwusibe Campaign organization, Ihesinachi Okite, explained that his boss, on arrival at the police headquarters in Abuja, was informed that a petition was written against him by a lawyer on behalf of Governor Ikpeazu.

He said; “Ginger told them that he never threatened the governor and demanded to see the video. They claimed they didn’t have the video.”

In a statement by Ikpeazu’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, Ikpeazu stated that he will pursue his legal rights against Onwusibe to a logical conclusion at the courts.

Ikpeazu vowed that he would no longer allow the situation to continue as no reasonable citizen will watch his personal security come under threat of imminent danger and do nothing, let alone, an elected Governor of a State.

“The attention of the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has been drawn to the recent incidence of unwarranted attacks on his person, his family and indeed, the office of the Governor of Abia State by certain persons in the State.

“In some instances, some of these persons have openly threatened to attack the Governor and members of his family. It is on record that since his assumption of office in May 2015, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has exhibited unparalleled tolerance and accommodation in the discharge of his duties as Governor. He has consistently ignored all those whose stock in trade has been to practically poke their fingers on his face for no just cause.

“In the last 7 years and some months of his Governorship, there have been little or no negative incidents between the office of the Governor and individuals, except where there have been manifest attempts to undermine his person and office.

“However, it appears that this disposition of the Governor has been misconstrued by some persons who now, at the slightest reason or even for no justifiable reason whatsoever, embark on a public display of unprecedented insults, abuses and threats to the life of the Governor and members of his family.

“Consequently, let it be known that the Governor will henceforth activate all known and relevant laws in every single statute book in this country to protect his person, his family and the office of the Governor of Abia State from any further acts that attempt to put him or his family at risk of any kind. This new approach will either validate the lies peddled against the Governor or put a stop to them henceforth.

“In specific terms, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu wishes to make it categorically clear that he shall pursue his legal rights against Hon. Ginger Onwusibe to a logical conclusion in Courts of Law,’’ the statement read in part.