Abia 2023: PDP candidate vows to revive health sector

Governorship candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, Professor Uche Ikonne, has promised to revive the failing health sector in the state if voted into power in 2023.

The former Vice Chancellor, Abia State University, who made the promise at the celebration of the six-year stewardship of the out-going state Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Dr Chimezie Okwuonu, said that he had brought change in his previous assignments.

” I’m a change agent. I change things wherever I go. I changed the face of ABSU with my change mantra.”

Professor Ikonne who said that under his watch as VC, ABSU’s admission quota for medical students was increased from 75 to 120; promised to engage doctors in his administration to re-brand the health sector.

He noted the challenges of the health sector in the state and promised to revive the sector and deliver quality and affordable health care to the people.

” People ask me what I will do differently, and I tell them that I will run participatory government.

” I will partner with doctors because I understand the nuances of health care and their challenges.

” I’m not a stranger in the terrain of quality and affordable health care delivery. I’m prepared for good governace. It’s running in my vein”.

He commended the out-going NMA Chairman for the numerous achievements recorded during his tenure.