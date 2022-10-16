Abiodun Oyebanji takes over as Ekiti governor

At exactly 12:53 pm on Sunday, the change of leadership in Ekiti State was finally completed with Mr Abiodun Ayobami Oyebanji taking over from Dr Kayode Fayemi whose four-year tenure ended at midnight on Saturday.
Fayemi had served a first term from 2010 to 2014 and was Minister of Solid Mineral Development in the intervening period.
Earlier, 64-year-old Chief (Mrs) Monisade Christiana Afuye had been sworn in as the Deputy Governor.
Oyebanji, 54, won the governorship election on June 18 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, the same party with Fayemi.
He had served as Secretary to the state government and Chief of Staff to the Governor.