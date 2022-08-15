Adamawa 2023: PRP candidate unveils running mate

Lt. Commodore Ibrahim Babainan (rtd), the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) candidate for governor of Adamawa State, announced Mrs. Rebecca Audu as his running mate over the weekend in Yola.

Babainan stated that the choice of his deputy was made after extensive internal and external searches.

In addition, he disclosed that she was deemed qualified for the position due to her track records in both the civil service and politics.

Babainan stated that the PRP has come to stay in the state and that, for the first time ever, the party has candidates for all of the state’s political seats with the exception of one seat in the Federal House of Representatives.

He said: “Our great party has filed candidates in three seats of the Senate, 25 seats for State House of Assembly and Seven out of eight seats of the Federal House of Representatives and the governorship candidate with his running mate for the 2023 general elections in Adamawa State.

“With the caliber of candidates being fielded by the party, l am not afraid of the forthcoming general elections in 2023.”

He said that these candidates are bold enough to challenge other parties’ contestants during the 2023 polls.

According to the governorship candidate, the meeting was not only to unveil his deputy but also to organise a retreat for candidates of the PRP in order to go back to the drawing board to strategise on how to persuade voters to vote the party to power in the state.

“We are not going to use violence but wisdom and intelligence and also to brainstorm on how we will win elections in the state,” he said.

In her remarks, Mrs. Rebecca Audu, who is a seasoned politician, said that she was very grateful to her principal for choosing her to be his running mate for the 2023 general elections.

She, however, commended the party for standing by Babainan and she called on the party stalwarts to work assiduously to ensure the party’s victory in the state.