Adams Oshiomhole: Bola Tinubu will present his manifesto at the right time

The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu campaign organisation, Adams Oshiomhole, has said the fact that Tinubu has not spoken about his plans for Nigeria is not an indication of weakness.

The campaign DG, who spoke during an interview on ‘The Morning Show’ of Arise TV, noted that the fact that Tinubu has not spoken does not mean he does not have a position.

Oshiomhole stated that Tinubu is considering the proper time to speak on his plans.

He said: “Sometimes in communication, you choose your proper timing. That is not a weakness.

“There is no particular benefit in rushing out what you want to do. Those who have rushed out what they want to do, how much have they done?

“So many of them (presidential candidates) get away with intriguing questions put across to them. They have not sufficiently addressed the how,” he said.

Oshiomhole added that as to the case of different people saying different things on Tinubu’s behalf, sometimes it is difficult to control his followers.

He said: “I am not able to speak extensively on what he wants to do. I can speak in terms of my view; the views I have shared and canvassed as it should be.”