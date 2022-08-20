Adams Oshiomhole: I have nothing against Godwin Obaseki

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has stated that he has nothing against Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki.

Oshiomhole disclosed this during an interview with Punch, expressing that the governor remains his brother and friend.

The former Edo State governor said, “For me, I have moved on. Obaseki remains my brother and friend. I have had the honour of working with him and God in his infinite power used me to ensure that he became the governor of Edo State.

“Sometimes, God wants us to know that He is the only one that is all-knowing. He is the only one who knows the beginning and the end. When, as human beings, everything seems to add up, we celebrate our intellect. But sometimes, God intervenes just for us to know that we don’t know it all and it is meant to remind us of our limited knowledge of life. He remains my brother and friend.

“When I was governor and he worked under me, my relationship with him was not that of boss and subordinate. He was one of the very few who called me by my nickname. When we travelled together on foreign trips, we didn’t book different suites in a hotel. Instead we shared the same suite in a hotel but slept in separate rooms. That’s how close we were.”