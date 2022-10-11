ADC expels Monsurat Sunmonu, Michael Koleoso, others for anti-party activities

The leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Oyo State, has expelled some of its members for anti-party activities.

The party in a statement jointly signed by its chairman, Adeoti Babatunde Aderoju and Publicity Secretary, Bimpe Adelowo, listed Governor Makinde’s Commissioner for Information, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, Monsurat Sunmonu, Michael Koleoso, Niyi Adebisi, K.K. Obisesan, Kareem Toyin, Bunmi Olabode, Sola Oluokun, Oni Michael, Musibau Adejare, Pastor S.P. Akintokun, Bola Amusat and others, among those expelled.

The statement issued on Tuesday, said it has 51 candidates vying for various positions in the 2023 elections ranging from Governorship and Deputy, Senatorial and House of Representatives as well as House of Assembly seats.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to the activities and engagements of some persons within the Oyo State fold of our great party ADC, namely Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, Chief Michael Koleoso, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, Hon. Niyi Adebisi, K.K. Obisesan, Mrs Kareem Toyin, Mrs Bunmi Olabode, Evang. Emmanuel Oyewole, Mr Oni Michael, Musibau Adejare, Pastor S.P. Akintokun, Bola Amusat and other political appointees of the PDP government in Oyo and their loyalists who are still claiming the membership of ADC in Oyo state, whose activities amount to anti-party and also inimical to the interest of our great party in Oyo State.

“We have been following some events within Oyo state ADC since 24th December, 2021 when Senator Monsurat and Chief Michael Koleosho went to the media to declare their intention to dump our party in Oyo state, and this was followed by various engagements and activities that suggest that they have decided to make good of threat of severing their relationship with our party; of such events include their so-called “thank you visit” on 28th January 2022 where they publicly declared their support for the second term bid of Gov. Seyi Makinde without any due consultation with National Headquarters of our great party.

“Also on 19th April, 2022 Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun on behalf of 93 other political appointees addressed the press to effect that they have decided to move from ADC to PDP in Oyo.

“Thereto, on 25th May, 2022 Senator Monsurat Sunmonu led the above-mentioned individuals and other political appointees to the Lekan Salami Sporting Complex to visibly and actively participate in the Oyo state PDP governorship primary where Gov. Seyi emerged as PDP’s candidate.

“From the foregoing, it is established that the activities and engagements of these individuals are nothing but anti-party activities, and since they could no longer serve the interest of the ADC in Oyo we, therefore, ANNOUNCE THE EXPULSION OF SENATOR MONSURAT SUNMONU, CHIEF MICHAEL KOLEOSO, DR. WASIU OLATUNBOSUN, HON. NIYI ADEBISI, K.K. OBISESAN, MRS. KAREEM TOYIN, MRS. BUNMI OLABODE, MR. ONI MICHAEL, MUSIBAU ADEJARE, PASTOR S.P. AKINTOKUN, BOLA AMUSAT AND OTHER POLITICAL APPOINTEES OF PDP GOVERNMENT IN OYO AND THEIR LOYALISTS WHO ARE STILL CLAIMING THE MEMBERSHIP OF ADC IN OYO STATE; and that member of the general public should stop relating with them as members (whether severally or jointly) of ADC in their various wards, local government Areas, and in Oyo State.

“It should be noted at this juncture that our great party has not gone into any alliance or coalition with any political party whatsoever in preparation towards the 2023 general elections, we, therefore, advise the general public and our teeming members to disregard any such news and take it as unfounded rumour and one of the antics of the mischief.

“We equally state it here that our party in Oyo state is no longer and is not in any coalition or alliance with any political party whatsoever, and that no one has the authority of our party to drop the name of our party for such purpose.

“Lastly, it gives us much pleasure to announce that our party is contesting all the elective positions in the 2023 general elections.”