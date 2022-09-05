ADC NEC inaugurates caretaker committee

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has inaugurated a Caretaker Committee to steer the affairs of the Party in the forth coming 2023 general election.

This is coming after the expiration of the tenure of the former Chairman of the Party, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu.

Speaking during the inauguration in Abuja, the new Caretaker Chairman, Sen. Patricia Akwashiki, stated that the constitution of the Party was supreme and all hands must be on deck to ensure that they go into the elections as a united front.

Akwashiki said they have accepted to act as the caretaker committee to ensure smooth running of the Party.

She also said, “we will try to go into the elections as a united front, no person is greater than the Party, we are all part of the Party and ADC is supreme, we should all respect ourselves and act according to what is expected of us.”

She further stated, “the law given to us by NEC, said six weeks and we will try to work and bring peace to the Party in six weeks, we don’t want any crisis in our Party, there is no crisis in the Party, we are all stronger together and we are solidly behind our candidates.”

She assured that the Party will go out campaigning as one and will bring all issues to a peaceful end.

Also the Chairman, ADC State Chairmen Forum, Kingsley Temitope Ogga advised the Party leaders to get acquainted with other Party members so as to avert any other crisis at any level adding that distancing themselves could be used against them to cause rancour in the Party.

Ogga said, “you should be familiar with ADC members in your State. If you are not together they can use that against you, they can even call for one’s suspension.”

He further tasked all State Chairmen of the ADC to have good rapport with their members so that they can move the Party forward.

Members of the Caretaker Committee of the African Democratic Congress, ADC who represent the six geo-political zones are Sen Patricia Akwashiki – Chairman; Kenneth Odion – Secretary; Lady Anglia Johnson Member Prof. Kabiru Dangogo; Manzo Ibrahim; Lesanmi Omolayo; Kingsley Temitope Ogga; and Emma Dibia.