ADC ratifies expulsion of presidential candidate, others

The African Democratic Congress, on Wednesday, ratified the expulsion of its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, and his running mate, Ahmed Rufai, from the party.

Others expelled from the party include the Board of Trustees’ Chairman, Senator Patricia Akwashiki, National Vice Chairman, North-East, other State Chairmen and party executives.

The expulsion was ratified at a Special National Convention held at the Ahmadu Bello University Conference Hotel in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Besides, at the convention, the national officers whose tenure expired were replaced with the election of new national officers by affirmation.

Consequently, Ralph Nwosu was returned as National Chairman of the ADC, Alhaji Saidu as Secretary and Mrs. Kyauta as Women Leader among others.

Now in his acceptance speech, appreciated the delegates for reflecting to lead the party for another four years, adding that he would lead the party to victory come 2023.

The chairman while adducing the reason for the expulsion of Kachikwu, said the presidential candidate had no manifestoes since he was elected as a presidential candidate.

“The only thing he(Kachikwu) has done is to work against the interest of the party with the aim to sell the ticket to one of the ‘big’ political parties with impunity,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the Special National Convention and Director-General of the Campaign Global of the African Democratic Congress, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said: “it is my pleasure to welcome you all to this round of periodic National Convention of the African Democratic Congress following the lapse of the statutory tenure of national executives of the party.

“We call this convention special because it marks the flagged-off of a genuine movement for the people to reclaim their natural and legitimate right to reshape the destiny of the Nigerian society.

“We will reach the mountaintop together. Here, I think it is pertinent to underline the fact that the formal purpose of today’s convention is to dissolve the National Working Committee and confirm a new one, adopt the party’s amended constitution, as well as to adopt a statement of discipline to some party members and ratify party principles and goals and adopt the rules for the party’s activities, including the process for the next election cycle.”