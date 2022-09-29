ADC turns down peace overtures from Dumebi Kachukwu

The crisis between the National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition African Democratic Party (ADC) and its expelled presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachukwu, has deepened as the party leadership asked him to keep the party out of his “foolery”.

The party’s highest administrative organ also denied any peace deal with Kachukwu.

The party expelled Kachikwu over allegations of anti-party activities and disrespect for leaders among others.

The embattled presidential candidate on national television recently however expressed his readiness for reconciliation.

But the party leadership in a statement Thursday in Abuja, by the National Chairman, Chief Ralfs Okey Nwosu and National Secretary, Alhaji Said Baba Abdullahi, complained that since Kachikwu got the presidential ticket in June 2022, he chose to undermine the party and stagnate its progress.

The party said it has moved ahead and would not want to be distracted from its robust campaign arrangements for ADC’s over 1,980 candidates.

The statement reads: “The attention of the leadership of ADC has been drawn to a circus being orchestrated by Dumebi Kachukwu, the expelled Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress. Our party is unaware of this purported reconciliation of the dispute in the party as announced by Dumebi and his co-travellers on AIT and various media platforms.

“It should be clear that since Dumebi Kachikwu got the ADC Presidential ticket in June 2022, instead of using the ticket to drive the party towards the Presidency, rather, he chose to undermine the party and stagnate its progress; and has been trying to hijack the party through the backdoor and to destroy all our efforts for reasons best known to him.

“There has never been any serious move in line with the constitution of our great party, ADC to resolve their case in the party. ADC is not averse to peaceful resolution of issues. However, we are a political party that believes in order, organizational procedures and protocols. ADC as a party operates based on its constitution, the rules and regulations from INEC, the Electoral Act and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Therefore, any peace efforts regarding their issues with the party must be in line with the above rules and procedures. Nobody sets his father’s house ablaze and says there is peace without resolving the fundamental issues with his father. Peace is good and necessary, but peace also has its terms and conditions. Peace cannot be one-sided as nobody claps with one hand, nor does anyone have a haircut in the absence of the barber. We therefore would like to sternly warn Mr. Dumebi to keep ADC out of his foolery.

“The party is moving ahead and would not want to be distracted from our robust campaign arrangements for ADC’s over 1,980 candidates. We wish to make it categorical that Dumebi Kachikwu remains expelled from ADC.”