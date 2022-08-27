Adebayo Shittu: APC has the most saleable candidate in Bola Tinubu

Former Minister of Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, on Saturday said the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is guarantees victory for the party at the polls in 2023.

He said this at the inauguration of a pro-Tinubu support group – the Jagaban/Shettima Local Government Voluntary Representatives Forum (JSLGVRF) in Abuja.

Shittu, who is the Director-General of Asiwaju Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation (ATPCO) said the emergence of Tinubu as the presidential candidate of APC was the best thing that happened to the party given the current challenges bedevilling the country.

He stressed that the performance of Tinubu as the Lagos State Governor was enough testimony to convince Nigerians that he is the best candidate for the presidency.

“I told our leaders that we are very lucky in the APC, because if we did not have a saleable candidate as Sen. Ahmed Tinubu, looking at the challenges that the Nigerian government is facing now, we would not have had hope that APC presidential flag bearer will still win in the next general elections.

“But we are lucky, we have a saleable candidate. As Director-General of Tinubu Campaign Organisation, I am excited by the enormous support that people are giving to Tinubu all over the country. More often than not, people struggle to belong as if the struggle is for a ticket to go to paradise,” he said.

The Former minister then commended the group for sacrificing their energy and resources to put together a support organisation for Tinubu with membership across the country.

The Director-General of the forum, Mr Abdulkareem Rasak, said there was no other person that could lead Nigeria to achieve the greatness that Nigerians are clamouring for, other than Tinubu.

Rasak disclosed that the forum has concluded arrangements for a door-to-door campaign to cover the 774 Local Government areas in the country, to reach out to the grassroots and rural areas.

“We have the plan to train our polling unit representatives in the area of tolerance, perseverance and an understanding of the choice of people.

“In as much as we want to convince Nigerians, we will not engage in any form of violence or coercion.

“It is amazing that the doings and the steps of Jagaban and his running mate, Shettima have gingered love amongst Nigerians which have brought us together from different parts of the country through social media.

“It is indeed a beautiful moment for me to understand that Nigerians need good governance from a leader irrespective of their religion, cultural and ethnic differences.

“No one supports any politician without expectation, our only expectation from Jagaban/Shettima is to deliver good governance, and affordable price of food for all Nigerians, unite Nigerians and tackle insecurity.”