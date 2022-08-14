Ademola Adekele: Osun election was free, fair; people voted for me

Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is wasting time with their decision to challenge his victory in the July 16 gubernatorial election.

Newsmen report that he made this known when speaking at Ijebu-Jesa, headquarters of Oriade local government, where a former commissioner for finance under the administration of Aregbesola, Dr. Wale Bolorunduro officially decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeleke stated that no amount of court cases can overturn his election as governor, stressing that he people of the state have spoken.

According to him, he is more focused on how to to move Osun forward, promising a massive impact in his first 100 days in office.

He said, “The whole world knew that the election was free and fair. APC are just wasting there time. They have the right to go to court but I can tell you, it is dead on arrival.

“Osun people who have voted massively for us should keep calm and worry. This time around, the people of Osun have spoken and it is the will of God.

“The only thing I’m concerned with now is how to make Osun great and I’m promising that in my first 100 days in office , Osun State will witness a massive change.”