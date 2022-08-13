Ademola Adeleke: APC’s tribunal case dead on arrival

The Governor- elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Saturday disclosed that the case filled by the All Progressives Congress APC challenging his victory in the July 16 election is dead on arrival and a mere waste of time.

According to Adeleke, the people of Osun state have spoken and no amount of court cases can overturn his election as governor.

Adeleke, speaking at Ijebu-Jesa, headquarters of Oriade local government, where a former commissioner for finance under the administration of Aregbesola, Dr. Wale Bolorunduro officially decamped to the PDP, said his major focus is how to move Osun forward, promising a massive impact in his first 100 days in office.

“The whole world knew that the election was free and fair. APC are just wasting there time. They have the right to go to court but I can tell you, it is dead on arrival.

“Osun people who have voted massively for us should keep calm and worry. This time around, the people of Osun have spoken and it is the will of God.

“The only thing I’m concerned with now is how to make Osun great and I’m promising that in my first 100 days in office , Osun State will witness a massive change”. He said.

Speaking on why he defected, Bolorunduro said he left APC because the party is full of deceit and lack ethos of Obafemi Awolowo.

His words: “I and my followers are decamping today to PDP because it is the party for the progressive. It is a party that is transparent and not deceitful as the former party I was.

“I left APC because my glory was being covered and my contributions trampled upon. APC is full of deceit. There is nothing called progressivesm in that party.

“The party lack fairness, justice, transparency and the ethos of our avatar, Obafemi Awolowo. I had no choice than to leave APC and come to the party of light”.