Adewole Adebayo: Doling out money to Niger when Nigerians are hungry a disaster

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has described the endorsement by President Muhammadu Buhari to support neighbouring Niger with vehicles worth N1.4 billion as a disaster”.

Fielding questions on Channels TV, the SDP presidential candidate insisted that there are agencies responsible for inter-nation security relations.

According to Adebayo: “I am sad because we are supposed to have a government, what we have presently is like a bunch of boy scouts. Usually this kind of operation is not done by the government. There are agencies whose job is to do it. Unless they are doing it for corruption but there are agencies whose job is to do security relations with neighboring countries.

“If you want to do security relations, you have to be at the tip of the Sahel . You don’t wait for the terrorist to get here. If they are doing it for patriotic reasons, there are ways they go about it.

“The way they have done this is the reason we have Boko Haram. Apparently they are fighting over who to award the contract and they messed the whole thing up. Everybody in that country now knows that Nigeria is doing this. It shows for a very long time that the government is not accountable for our resources.

“It is very bad for Nigeria to know now that we have a government that is as clueless and incompetent as this one. This is evidence to show that money is not the problem of Nigeria. The government is not broke, the government is broken. ASUU money is even there. ASUU is on strike because the government has money and people in government want to keep spending that money.

“What the government has not been managing is procurement discipline, accountability and monitoring. If this is done for security, the minister for finance would not even know what she’s approving because it will come under an Omnibus body that is under an agency. What they did here is what we can call a gift to a country when Nigerians are hungry is a disaster”.