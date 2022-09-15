Adolphus Wabara: We‘ll resolve crisis in PDP

Sen. Adolphus Wabara, the Acting chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), has assured of resolving the internal crisis in the party.

Wabara said this when he led some members of the board on a visit to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia at his country home in Umuobiakwa.

He said that the board would strive hard to ensure an amicable resolution of the internal crisis, ahead of the 2023 general election.

He said that the board would visit state governors and other stakeholders toward restoring peace in the party.

Wabara described Ikpeazu as a respected stakeholder of the party, adding that his contributions were essential in promoting the growth of the party.

Speaking, Ikpeazu said that genuine reconciliations were needed for the party’s victory in the 2023 general election.

He said that the party needed to take review the event that had played out in recent times to avoid a repeat of the bitter experience in 2015.

“Our ineptitude in the things we did not do well led this country to where we are heading now; otherwise we will have not gone into the hands of APC in the first place.

“We are not in the same place we were in 2015. We need to look at the variables that have changed and respond to these variables and dynamics accordingly.

“We need to remain hungry for power so that our adrenaline level will remain optimum and drive us towards attaining that goal.

“All countries in this world that have risen from the ashes of civil war, quarrels, and bitter clashes are countries that did genuine truth and reconciliation. I pray that we would realise that there is no half measure to victory in politics,” he said.