Ahmad Lawan assures on early passage of 2023 budget

Senate President Ahmed Lawan has assured of timely consideration of the 2023 appropriation bill.

Lawan assured that the budget will be considered and passed before the end of the year as it has been the tradition in previous years.

The Senate President said the activities of oil thieves have led to huge financial loss to the government and called for proactive action to deal with them.

He described them as enemies of the country.

He also said drew the attention of the President to the menace of flood that has recently ravaged part of the country.