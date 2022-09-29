Ahmad Lawan: I’ve decided not to appeal court judgement on Yobe North APC senatorial ticket

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has admitted to the court judgement on the rightful candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District for the 2023 National Assembly elections.

Lawan noted that he decided not to appeal against the judgement after due consultations with his political associates, supporters and well-wishers, saying “I have. I accept the judgement.”

The Senate President made this known in a statement issued via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

The statement reads, “Yesterday, Wednesday, 28th September, 2022, the Federal High Court in Damaturu delivered judgement on the rightful candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District for the 2023 National Assembly elections.

“The said judgement disqualifies my candidature and therefore my participation in the elections,” he added.

The statement further stated, “At this juncture, I deem it appropriate to thank His Excellency, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam for the leadership role in the APC political family in Yobe State. I also thank His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni for the support and brotherhood.

“To my constituents, I thank you all for your unflinching support, loyalty and unreserved commitment to the course of building our people and Yobe North Senatorial District and indeed Yobe State,” it added.

Lawan however, assured that he would continue to serve the country and his community in personal and any other capacity at all times.

“We journeyed together for a long time, and this journey will remain a lifelong journey. It has been a wonderful relationship and it can only get stronger. I am indebted to you all. Alhamdulillah,” he said.

Recall that the Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State Capital declared Bashir Sheriff Machina as the All Progressives Congress, APC’s authentic senatorial candidate for Yobe North in the coming 2023 National Assembly elections and directed INEC to accept and publish his name accordingly.

The senate president, since he contested for the APC presidential primary and lost, has been slugging it out with Machina to retain the senatorial candidacy of the zone which led to the court case.

But, in her verdict on Wednesday, the Judge affirmed Machina as the duly and validly elected Yobe North senatorial candidate for APC thereby upholding the May 28 primary election of the Party that produced him.