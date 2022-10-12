Ahmad Lawan: National Assembly will pass 2023 budget by December

Senate President Ahmad Lawan says the national assembly will pass the 2023 budget proposal of N20.5 trillion before the end of December.

President Muhammadu Buhari presented the budget proposal to a joint session of the national assembly last week.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja at a reception to celebrate the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON) bestowed on him, Lawan said debate on the bill would commence on Wednesday (today).

The senate president said the national assembly under his leadership has brought stability to the country.

“Tomorrow, we will start the debate on the 2023 appropriation bill. Like we did for the three previous sessions, we are going to pass it before the end of December,” he said.

“We are purposeful and we are focused. It’s not for nothing that the presidency decided to honour 12 of us. They know our contribution to not only the administration of good governance, but also stability of the polity.

“I strongly believe that the national assembly of today has provided so much input into political stability in Nigeria. The records are there.

“People can look at what we have done and also those things that we didn’t do. I believe that our colleagues in the 9th senate worked so hard.”

The number three citizen said by the time the ninth national assembly winds down, lawmakers would leave with their heads high.

“The number of recipients from the Senate this time is the highest. Every senator deserves the award,” he said.

“We judiciously agreed that anything that will be good for Nigerians must be done. By the time we are leaving in 2023, we will leave with our heads high.”