Ahmad Lawan reshuffles Senate committees

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has named the immediate past Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (PDP Kebbi North), as the new Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development.

The position became vacant following the election of Senator Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa West) as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in March.

Lawan made the announcement during plenary in Abuja.

He also named Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC – Kogi West) as the new Chairman of the Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), a position he held during the 7th and 8th Senate.

Adeyemi was the chairman Senate Committee on Aviation prior to his new appointment.

Senator Biodun Olujimi (PDP – Ekiti South), who was formerly Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Inter-Governmental Affairs, according to Lawan, has been appointed to chair the Senate Committee on Aviation.

A former Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Ibrahim Danbaba is now to head the Senate Committee on Security and Intelligence while Senator Michael Nnachi (PDP – Ebonyi South) was named chair of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and Inter-Governmental Affairs.