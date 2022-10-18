Ahmed Alkali: Why Rabiu Kwankwaso did not attend northern elders, leaders engagement

National Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Prof. Ahmed Alkali, has said its presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will not attend any event that is already compromised before commencement.

Alkali also said the party has set up a peace and reconciliation committee to wade into the crisis rocking the South West chapter of the party.

Alkali was speaking on why the presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso did not attend the Northern Elders/Leaders engagement with some Presidential candidates.

He said the National Leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has decided to intervene in the crisis rocking its South West chapter and resolved to cancel all suspension across in the zone while calling on the warring factions to eschew bitterness and come to compromise.

Alkali said as the party goes into campaign mode there was the need to correct some misconceptions against the party being peddled in the public space.

According to him: “The attention of NNPP has been drawn to some misunderstanding among the leaders of our party in the South West Zone, leading to suspension of some zonal and state Executives.

“However, the leadership of the party has resolved as that all feuding parties should eschew bitterness and embrace peace for the sake of the greater good of the party. That the suspension of the Executive members has been reversed to status quo ante bellum.

“That the National Working Committee has set up a peace and reconciliation Committee to immediately meet with all the aggrieved parties at Lagos to listen to their grievances and amicably resolve the differences.

“The leadership of the NNPP is using this medium to call on all its members particularly in the South West to remain calm as all their grievances will be properly addressed to bring everlasting peace and harmonious relationship among members of the NNPP family.”

He said the party will soon release timetable for the campaign that will take its Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to all the nooks and corners of the country.

He said “one incontrovertible fact is that His Excellency, Sen. Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is the best and the most qualified among those contesting for the number one position in the country. His performance in all the positions he had held is second to none.

“He is ready to replicate all the past achievements at the Presidency level if elected into office in 2023. Education, Health, Housing, Human capital development. He had made indelible marks in all these areas and many more. His records speak for him. This is the icon that the NNPP is offering Nigeria.

“We promise to run an issue-based campaign. We are not going to engage in abuse. Our supporters all over the country are under instruction not to engage in negative campaigns or violence. We will adhere strictly to the words and letters of the Peace Accord signed last month. But we call others not to take us for granted and try to undermine our campaign activities.”