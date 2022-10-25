Politics

Akwa Ibom 2023: Godswill Akpabio accused of bribing leaders to secure senatorial endorsement

October 25, 2022
Adaora Onwuzurumba
Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, has reacted to what he called “a cornucopia of false, malicious, and libellous press interviews” granted by Ms. Gbene Joi Nuineh, the erstwhile Acting Managing Director of the Interim Management Committee, of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) in some news and social media platforms and a “series of concerted vicious campaigns of calumny deviously orchestrated by her” against his person.

Former Niger Delta Affairs Minister Senator Godswill Akpabio has been accused of bribing student leaders from Akwa Ibom Northwest Senatorial District to secure endorsement for his senatorial aspiration in 2023.

Some student leaders, who preferred anonymity, alleged that Akpabio, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Akwa Ibom Northwest Senatorial District, approached them to endorse him for the Senate.

They said they would not go against the collective decision of stakeholders to zone the Senate seat to Aba federal constituency.

One of the student leaders said Akpabio contacted them after the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel Enoidem, was endorsed by the Akwa Ibom Students Community led by Friday Offongekpe.

The Chief Press Secretary to Senator Godswill Akpabio, Jackson Udom, in a statement yesterday denied the allegation.

