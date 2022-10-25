Akwa Ibom 2023: Godswill Akpabio accused of bribing leaders to secure senatorial endorsement

Former Niger Delta Affairs Minister Senator Godswill Akpabio has been accused of bribing student leaders from Akwa Ibom Northwest Senatorial District to secure endorsement for his senatorial aspiration in 2023.
Some student leaders, who preferred anonymity, alleged that Akpabio, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Akwa Ibom Northwest Senatorial District, approached them to endorse him for the Senate.
They said they would not go against the collective decision of stakeholders to zone the Senate seat to Aba federal constituency.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- 2023: Peter Obi urges Nigerians to reject Presidency by proxy
- Godwin Obaseki: Nigeria will break up if APC wins 2023 elections
- Nyesom Wike: Atiku Abubakar does not deserve Rivers PDP votes
- Nentawe Yilwatda: What Bola Tinubu did in Lagos is like what is obtainable in US
- Osun election: Suspected vote traders granted bail
- Peter Obi: How I plan to fix flooding if elected president
- Court: Prince Otu qualified to remain Cross River APC guber candidate
- Lagos APC: We’re not responsible for attack on Jandor
- APC: Atiku Abubakar’s campaign document filled with Muhammadu Buhari’s ongoing projects
- Yul Edochie: Leave judgement to God
One of the student leaders said Akpabio contacted them after the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel Enoidem, was endorsed by the Akwa Ibom Students Community led by Friday Offongekpe.
The Chief Press Secretary to Senator Godswill Akpabio, Jackson Udom, in a statement yesterday denied the allegation.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- 2023: Why Obidients are angry – Peter Obi
- Funke Akindele: God called us to change Lagos story
- 2023: Lagos PDP guber candidate’s convoy attacked
- Akwa Ibom 2023: YPP guber candidate pledges N50 billion economic trust fund, 500,000 jobs in two years
- Peter Obi reacts to Baba Ahmed’s #EndSARS ‘massacre’ comment
- Muhammadu Buhari’s aide knocks Peter Obi for donating 24 loaves of bread to thousands of flood victims
- Ifeanyi Okowa: PDP will win Anambra in 2023
- 2023: 12,963 APC members defects to PDP in Katsina
- 2023: Sokoto governor’s aide, PDP LG vice chairman join APC
- Senator Alimikhena: I‘ve made my mark in Edo North