Akwa Ibom 2023: INEC clears 36 guber candidates

No fewer than 36 governorship candidates drawn from 36 political parties are to contest the governorship election in Akwa Ibom State, according to the list published by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

According to the list, which was signed by INEC’s secretary, Rose Oriaran Anthony, Pastor Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was cleared for the governorship election and his name published alongside Akon Eyakenyi as the deputy governorship candidate; the candidate of the Young Progressiive Party (YPP), Bassey Akpan, a senator and the governorship candidate of the NNPP, James John Udoedehe were cleared.

Other governorship candidates cleared include Ekpo Bassey of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Udo Augus as his deputy.

The list also have Ezekiel Etok of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Iboro Robert of the AAC, who have all been cleared and their names published by INEC to contest the governorship elections.

The commission did not provide reasons the All Progressives Congress, APC party did not have a candidate for the governorship poll in Akwa Ibom State but checks showed that APC has been embroiled in an intra party crisis, which resulted in the governorship primaries held early this year to be conducted in two locations.

The other contender, Ita Enang, former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in court challenging the alleged nomination of Akan Udofia as the party’s governorship candidate and whose name was not published by the commission.

Enang had claimed that Akan Udofia was a governorship aspirant on the ticket of the PDP two days to the APC governorship primaries, adding that Udofia should not have been nominated to fly the party’s flag.

Udofia, a businessman, has already picked Victor Antai as his running mate and had been busy consulting stakeholders ahead of the electioneering campaign before his name was dropped by INEC in the recently released list of governorship candidates.