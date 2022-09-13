Akwa Ibom 2023: PDP reconciliation committee submits report

The eleven-man Committee which was set up by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom State chapter to steer the process of broad-based reconciliation after its nomination processes has submitted it’s report to the party executive.

Chairman of the Committee Senator Effiong Bob before submitting the report to the party executive, explained that his committee wrote letters to all categories of aspirants who took part in the just-concluded nominations processes of the party to appear before the committee for discussions and dialogue.

Bob explained that both those who emerged as candidates and those who did not emerge as candidates were brought together to engage in robust dialogue with a view to harmonising interests and making them see the array of opportunities that working together as a team could open up for everyone ahead of the elections.

His words: “Mr Chairman, one of the driving tenets and staying strategies of our party the PDP has always been the high value we place on all categories of our members. Sir, you had given this committee the strict directive that all categories of people who appear before the committee must be granted fair hearing.

“From aspirants and candidates for the State House of Assembly seats up to the gubernatorial candidate and aspirants, we reached out to everyone. We even had to host a zoom meeting where we brought aspirants who were out of the State and the country to join us in the committee.

“I, therefore stand here to report to you on behalf of the committee that we had painstakingly listened to all issues brought before us by eminent members of our party who honoured our invitation to appear before the committee.”

Senator Bob expressed the believe that if the recommendations of the Report are thoroughly implemented, it will go a long way in deepening the taproot of the party in Akwa Ibom, and ensure victory for the party in the state.

He thanked the party for finding them fit to handle the responsibility, noting that Committee’s finding indicates that Akwa Ibom PDP is intact, strong and remains the most predominant party.

Responding, State Chairman of the Party, Honourable Aniekan Akpan, commended the committee for the effort and industry they invested in handling the task assigned to them by the Party.

He assured them that the Party will take time to study the recommendations contained in the report and speedily implementing them in the interest of enduring peace, unity, progress and success of the party.

“I commend you for a job well done. I have been following the activities of the committee and it was very pleasing to see that all of you were so committed in attending the many sittings you held.

“On many occasions, you rose from your sitting as late as 7pm. And judging from that dedication, it is clear that all of you gave this important assignment the seriousness it deserved. For this dedication and painstaking job, the PDP in Akwa Ibom State is indebted to you in gratitude”, Akpan assured.

The PDP state chairman however, advised all strata of members of the Party to continue to keep faith with the PDP as Akwa Ibom People had long anchored their trust on the party as the most credible platform for the emergence of leaders on all levels, stressing that the PDP could not afford to betray the people’s trust.

Other stakeholders of the party who also served in the Committee include Hon. Imo Ibokette, Amb. Assam Assam, Sen. Aloysius Etok, Barr. Uwem Ekanem, Sen. Emmanuel Ibokessien, Dr. Ekaette Ebong Okon, Sir Michael Essang, Rt. Hon. Udo Kierian Akpan, Prof. Imaobong Akpan and Mr Okon Okon.