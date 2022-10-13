Akwa Ibom 2023: Umo Eno sets agenda for support groups

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, on Wednesday, urged members of his different support groups to ensure that it is operation 5 over 5 across their different polling units.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting of heads of registered political support groups with Pastor Umo Eno, he said the support for his candidacy must extend to other candidates within the PDP platform.

He maintained that members of the groups should be faithful to the party by extending their love and support across the board starting from the presidential candidate, through governorship, to the state house of assembly and national assembly.

The governorship hopeful who exuded joy seeing the heads of the different support groups numbering over 2000, commended them for their sacrifice and commitment to the project and assured everyone that they will not be disappointed.

He reiterated that the next administration will focus on connecting the dots and furthering peace, security, and development.

He added that strategic and concerted efforts will be made to develop SMEs, nurture the spirit of entrepreneurship and fast-track rural development.

Pastor Eno who was accompanied by his wife, Pastor (Mrs) Patience, and the Deputy Governorship candidate, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, said he was amazed and grateful at the massive support shown him since the journey began, and urged them that it was now time to work even harder.

The seasoned entrepreneur expressed appreciation to the State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, and his wife, Dr. (Mrs.) Martha for accepting to be instruments in the hands of God for the manifestation of His glory, and promised to continue from where they will stop.

He also appreciated other major stakeholders, and indeed the generality of Akwa Ibom people for supporting his candidacy and urged everyone to vote and galvanize votes for him to become the next governor of Akwa Ibom State.

He noted that he decided to spend the first day of the official flag-off of campaigns with the support groups because of their importance to his campaign organization.