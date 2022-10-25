Akwa Ibom 2023: YPP accuses PDP of bribing members to defect

Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom State has accused Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of offering monetary inducements to its members in order to deplete its membership.
The party alleged that the PDP, afraid of losing next year’s elections, had perfected plans to flood the state with money it intended to use to buy votes and secure victory for its candidates.
YPP House of Representatives candidate for Ikot Abasi federal constituency Nsikan Udoh made the allegations yesterday during a chat with our correspondent in Uyo.
Udoh, an architect, alleged that members of his party were being bribed with N500,000 for them to defect to the PDP, adding that the strategy was to weaken the strength and popularity of the YPP ahead of next year’s elections.
Reacting to the allegations, PDP said YPP was already crying foul, knowing that it had no chance of victory in the state.
The state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Borono Bassey, described the allegation as “absolutely false and preposterous.”
