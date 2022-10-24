Akwa Ibom 2023: YPP guber candidate pledges N50 billion economic trust fund, 500,000 jobs in two years

Gubernatorial candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Senator Bassey Akpan, has pledged to launch a N50 billion economic and prosperity trust fund in Akwa Ibom if voted to power in 2023.
Akpan says the trust fund would kick-start the entrepreneurship and job creation opportunities for Akwa Ibom youths.
He made the pledge during the official flag off of the governorship and House of Assembly campaigns in Uyo at the weekend.
The guber hopeful who is Senator representing Uyo Senatorial District also promised to create 500,000 jobs in two years if voted as Governor.
Akpan, who presented a five-point economic and development blueprint, disclosed that the five point agenda was conceived based on his understanding of the day-to- day needs of the people and contemporary economy.
In his words “Our entire blueprint covers three segments-short-, medium and long term impacts all woven into sustainable and implementable trajectories”.
“As a first step, plans have been concluded to launch in the first three months of our assuming office, the first phase of N50 billion prosperity trust fund”.
He listed specific areas of his development blueprint to include agriculture, rural development, education, health, economic prosperity and infrastructure, security, tourism, administrative reforms and completion of projects.
He added that his administration would combine agriculture with a robust and sellable tourism development master plan.
The YPP guber candidate also used the occasion to disclose his plans to curb waste in government and reverse the “current poverty trend in the state”.
