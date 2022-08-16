Akwa Ibom: Security operatives inform of politicians’ planned protest

Top security operatives have been alerted of plot by some aggrieved politicians in Akwa Ibom State to destabilise the peace, tranquility, rights and personal security of some politicians and individuals in the state.

The plot was alleged to be the making of some politicians whose plan to impose unpopular candidates on the people of the state come 2023 general elections were frustrated.

The security alert was issued yesterday by Spokesman of the Campaign Organisation of the Governorship Candidate of the Young Peoples’ Party (YPP), Akwa Ubok Abasi, Dr Usoro I. Usoro.

The Inspector General of Police, Abuja, the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, the Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), Abuja, the Director, Department of State Services (DSS), Uyo, and the media were copied.

The statement said that the aggrieved politicians intend to organise a number of anti-people protests, instigate unjust and illegal arrests of those suspected not to be in their support.

These protests and negative public reactions, Usoro said, would be blamed on the YPP Governorship Candidate, Senator Albert Bassey Akpan, his political associates as well as his new party, the YPP.

He said that the plan, which is being coordinated by some agents of government, followed the realisation that despite high-level manipulations, mercantile dealings and mafia-typed plots, Senator Akpan has become the most popular politician in the state.

“Within weeks, against political bookmakers’ predictions, YPP has witnessed a mass movement expected to culminate in the ballot revolution, next year.

“Never in our state’s political history has any party grown with so much speed and mass acceptance. This evolving trend is said to be making senator Akpan/YPP’s opponents grossly uncomfortable, hence their ignoble plots.

“While drawing the attention of the security agencies to the inglorious scheme, it should be noted that already, the frustration-induced, anti-people plots have been set in motion with the recent arrests of some independent-minded Akwa Ibomites, who have refused to either be intimidated or financially influenced to support evil.

“For days now, some of our own members, including Idorenyin Umana, have been trailed, haunted and harrassed from their homes, while a newspaper distributor, Chidi Ngadiubia, has been arrested, reportedly on “orders from above”, for no specified crime.

“Equally, it has been in the news that some editors, including Ifreke Nsewo of The Mail newspaper, have been on the witch-hunt list of government, apparently for publishing the truth about the mass rejection of a certain unwanted, scandal-ridden and unpopular governorship candidate.

“While we in Akwa Ubok Abasi Campaign Movement support responsible journalism and lawful living, we strongly oppose acts of intimidation, injustice, victimisation and any attempt to plot anarchy in any form.

“The government and its agents should be reminded that we are still in a democracy, where tolerance for divergent opinions and rights of association and choices form the tenets of credible societal coexistence.

Any politician or group believing his or its candidate is popular should test such acceptability at the poll and not invite any mayhem on the people.

“Consequently, any individual or professional, including journalists, deemed to have gone beyond accepted codes or brief of his duty should be challenged at the court of law and not through undue intimidation, harassment, threats and unlawful arrests.

“While thanking our supporters, who are growing in leaps and bounds, for being steadfast on this God-backed project, despite inducements, threats and intimidations, we commend them for the new consciousness blowing across the state and urge them to continue on the path of peace, focus and lawfulness.

“This mission to actualise a new Akwa Ibom, founded on the “3R- mandate,” will certainly end in praise – as we jointly aim to recover Akwa Ibom, reconcile it genuinely back to God and reposition it for greatness!” the statement stressed.