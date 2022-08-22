Alhassan Doguwa: Muhammadu Buhari has done his best to protect Nigerians

The majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, says President Muhammadu Buhari has done his best to protect lives and property.

The legislator said security is everybody’s business, hence Buhari alone should not be blamed if the nation’s security fails.

Doguwa spoke on Sunday at an event where he and some natives of Kano were honoured by the Kano state government

The lawmaker was also honoured with the award of the best federal legislator in security by the Kano State Citizens’ Forum, a non-government organisation.

“The security situation that we face in our country today should be a collective responsibility,” he said.

“There is no issue of blames trading — trading of blames. It is not Buhari. It is our own country. We have every entitlement to claim the indigeneship of this country and we are proud Nigerians. Only if everyone can bring their hands on deck and until everyone will be on the same page with the security apparatus and architecture of the federal republic of Nigeria, then we will continue to have problems.

“It is on this note that I want to say that the federal government under Muhammadu Buhari has, of course, been doing the best it could in terms of security the lives and property of the people.

“The budgets we attend to at every point in time — nobody there gets close to the appropriation of our security institutions. We call those areas a no-go area — don’t touch them.

“We have given sufficient funding to all security agencies. Mr president is always concerned, holding meetings, giving directives, giving instructions left right and centre all in the effort and commitment to keeping our homes safe to sleep in.”

Doguwa said governors should learn from the “security initiatives” of Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, on how to protect their respective states.

“So, we can only get it right if our governors will continue the kind of good things and unprecedented security initiatives like that of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor of Kano State,” he said.

“The Ulamas are doing their best. The traditional institutions, I agree with you — you are also doing your best in your direction. But I want to say that the business of security is everybody’s business. If the security of this country fails as a state, it is the collective failure of every one of us, including the citizenry. They have a role to play.

“I do not mean that the citizenry will just go out, pick guns and fight the bandits in the forests. You have something to offer — praying for the country, praying for the leaders, praying for Mr President.”

The lawmaker donated Toyota Hilux trucks to Doguwa and Tudun Wada police divisions, the military base at Falgore Game Reserve, Kano police command, 3 Brigade Kano and Karota, among others.