Amina Titi Abubakar: I will do more for Nigerian women, children if my husband is elected president

Amina Titi Abubakar, wife to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has stated she will definitely do more for Nigerian children and women If her husband is elected as the next president

The founder of Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF) disclosed this while speaking on Saturday at the inauguration of the Atiku-Okowa Vanguard Nigeria in Abuja.

She said, “If my husband is elected, I will do more for Nigerian children and women. Atiku has promised women and youths 40 per cent in the cabinet, he is a man of his word and he will do it but it is you alone that can make it happen.

“I am appealing to you, our women and youths, don’t sell your conscience and your tomorrow but rather, stand for the right thing and your tomorrow will be better because Atiku will bring back Nigeria’s lost glory.”