Aminu Masari: APC will retain power in 2023

Katsina Governor Bello Masari has expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will retain power in 2023.

Masari told reporters in Igbaja, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State on the sidelines of the launch of student’s Hall of residence named for him by the Al-Hikmah University.

He said:: “On the issue of 2023 and those saying it will be difficult to return the APC in the forthcoming election, that was what they said in 2019 that it will be difficult for the APC to win because of the country’s situation, but it has come to pass that they were wrong.

“The fundamental thing is that the issue affecting this country has global dimensions. The whole world is facing crises and inflation.

“American is going under the worst inflation in the last 40yrs, likewise Ghana, Niger and our neighbouring countries. We have to appreciate what is going on in the world before we unnecessarily criticized on an issue that is global. The issue we have are beyond what one country can solve.

“I consider this as a passing face in our development journey. Countries that are over 400 years old are still facing some crisis. When did the Irish and British overcome theirs?

“See, we have history to learn and borrow from and we should pray for our leaders to do what is right. But all of us should know that we have a role and contribution to make.”